TrojanSports - Pac-12 announces move to conference-only schedule for fall

And indeed on Friday, the Pac-12 made announced it too would be adopting the conference-only model for football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball.

After the Big Ten took the lead Thursday with the announcement that it would be playing a conference-only football schedule in the fall -- or striving to, at least -- it was expected that the other major conferences would follow suit.

The Pac-12 also announced that is delaying the start of mandatory athletic activities "until a series of health and safety indicators, which have recently trended in a negative direction, provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities."

The NCAA had previously approved that coaches could start working with players in a limited-hours capacity starting July 13.

USC initiated Phase 2 of returning student-athletes to campus this week, welcoming non-local players back with the availability of on-campus housing after initially bringing back local players in Phase 1 of the return.

As of Friday, USC has announced four positive tests among the 201 tests administered to athletes across several sports. Updated results have not yet been provided this week.

As for the plan to play only conference games, USC's non-conference schedule featured a season-opening showdown in Texas against Alabama on Sept. 5, a home game against New Mexico on Sept. 12 and the annual rivalry showdown with Notre Dame in the Coliseum on Nov. 28.

"Confronted with an unprecedented global pandemic, in going to a conference-only schedule for fall sports in 2020, the Pac-12 Conference is acting responsibly on behalf of the health and safety of all of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, while trying to do everything possible so we can compete this year," USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement. "Regarding our football schedule, I have communicated today's Pac-12 decision to the athletic directors at Alabama, New Mexico and Notre Dame, and there is no additional information to share at this time.

"We recognize how important both our historic series with Notre Dame and highly-anticipated contest with Alabama are to our student-athletes, fans and alumni. We will relay additional information regarding our fall sports schedules as we learn more in the weeks ahead."

The USC-Notre Dame rivalry has been played every year since 1926 with exception of three years during World War II from 1943-45.

