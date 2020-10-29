TrojanSports - Pac-12 announces weekly conference basketball matchups for upcoming season

The Pac-12 released its weekly conference basketball matchups on Thursday, revealing the framework of the 20-game league slate.

USC has not unveiled its full basketball schedule, but some other early-season details are known as well.

Coach Andy Enfield said last week the Trojans will open up at home on Nov. 25 and also try to play another game that weekend before heading to Connecticut to compete in a tournament that also includes BYU, UConn and Vanderbilt, with games either Dec. 1-3 or 2-3 at Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort. Enfield did not specify the opening weekend opponent(s).

"We're looking forward to going and having two very challenging and competitive games [in Connecticut]. I think it will be a great event once we get there, and I just hope they can finalize the schedule here soon and give us some definitive dates and times," he said.

The Pac-12 also doesn't have definitive dates and times for most of its schedule, aside from setting dates for the early conference games slated for December. Specific dates and times for the other games will be announced after selections by the league's television partners are finalized. All 120 Conference games will be televised by either Pac-12 Network, ESPN/2/U, FOX/FS1 or CBS.

Here's the framework of that schedule, though:

