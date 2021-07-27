Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff's most notable comments at media day

Of course, that didn't stop further questions as to whether the Pac-12 will look to expand in light of Texas and Oklahoma announcing their intentions to move from the Big 12 to the SEC, or how that seismic shift across the country affects the Pac-12.

New Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff didn't wait for the inevitable questions to come, addressing the national conference realignment/expansion conversation in his opening comments at the conference's media day Tuesday morning in Hollywood.

On the ramifications of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC ...

"If the media reports turn out to be true, we believe the move by Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC strengthens our unique position as the only Power 5 conference with teams in the Mountain and Pacific time zones. We have a stable, highly successful and well positioned membership with a high bar to entry. Given our investments in football and men's basketball and our historic domination of other sports, we do not think expansion is required to continue to compete and thrive. That said, the fallout from Texas and Oklahoma gives us an opportunity to once again consider expansion, and we've already had significant inbound interest from many schools. We will work with our presidents and chancellors to evaluate these opportunities. We expect these decisions to take some time, and we will not be sharing any further information today about ongoing expansion discussions. ... It is a priority to consider all of the alternatives that have been presented to us, and we will do that in a very timely manner."

On what bar a school would have to meet to be considered for Pac-12 expansion, and the risk of staying at 12 teams if further conference realignment occurs ...

"We don't think there's any risk in staying at 12 teams. With respect to bars, that's something we're going to be discussing with our presidents and chancellors. As you know, we take into account athletics, academics, cultural fit, all very important to us. But there is no set bar that anyone needs to clear."

On the reports that Texas Tech has had communication with the Pac-12 about potential membership ...

"Like I mentioned, we're not going to talk about any individual school, we're not going to negotiate in the media. That's just not the way we do business."

On what the Pac-12 can do to prevent it's biggest brands from looking elsewhere, as happened to the Big 12 ...

"All of the press reports where someone writes an article completely unfounded about schools going here, schools going there, and everyone picks it up and that becomes a news cycle really is interesting and curious and fun for the fans and fun for the media, but it's not based in reality if you're sitting in the rooms that I'm sitting in. We feel very comfortable with our current membership."

On the priority for the Pac-12 moving forward ...

"We've also been known for the strength of our entire league. Unlike conferences with a single dominant team, we often have multiple top teams and significant depth in the conference and a nine-game conference schedule. While this has led to greater parity, it has historically hurt us in the rankings and it has certainly cost us CFP invitations. I want to be 100 percent clear that going forward the Pac-12 Conference will make all of our football-related decisions with the combined goals of optimizing CFP invitations and winning national championship. This is a decision fully supported by all 12 of our athletic directors."

On setting up a football working group to reevaluate all facets of the conference ...

"Consistent with my meeting with our ADs in Las Vegas, I can confirm that every decision the conference makes related to football is on the table for discussion. We will look at our conference schedules, including the number of conference games that we play and the start time of each game. We will look at our non-conference schedule. We will evaluate whether having divisions does or does not make sense, and work collectively to keep our very best recruits in our markets and to market our league to recruits everywhere. The football working group will begin meeting immediately and provide regular updates and recommendations to me and our board."

On the allegations of recruiting violations against Arizona State and head coach Herm Edwards ...

Senior associate commissioner Merton Hanks: "I'll speak on behalf of the conference -- we don't have a comment. That's between the NCAA and ASU at this time."

On the message to Nick Rolovich, who is the only head coach not at media day due to not being vaccinated, and the conference's message on vaccination ...

"The decision on whether to get vaccinated or not is a private individual decision. We don't mandate that anyone gets vaccinated. We are not in the middle of that discussion with him. That is not our business, but we were able to require that anyone who attended media day be vaccinated and we're happy to have all of the coaches, student-athletes and head coaches who are vaccinated join us."

On what will be the COVID cancellation/forfeiture policy for the 2021 season ...

"We're considering what our forfeiture policy will be. We'll probably announce that in the next couple weeks. As I've mentioned previously in the press, we're leaning towards going back to the pre-COVID policy of forfeits if you can't field a team, but we've not made that final decision yet."

On the COVID testing policy for 2021 ...

Senior associate commissioner Merton Hanks: "We certainly will have a testing policy. A lot of it relates to who's vaccinated, unvaccinated. Certainly our Pac-12 medical advisory committee will advise us on proper procedure, and then subsequently we're also subject to state and local regulations as well. So we obviously have to work with our local municipalities in that respect. We will have a policy. It will not be as robust certainly as last year, though."

On the NCAA vs. Alston Supreme Court case, NIL and the future of college sports ...

"I want to be on the record that we completely agree with the majority's affirmation that college sports is a special and distinct pursuit, and as college students our student-athletes should be eligible to receive any and all legitimate educational benefits. That said, we must continue to defend the collegiate model. It is likely that some will see the decision in Alston and particularly the language of the single concurring opinion as an invitation to attack the very foundation of the collegiate model. College athletes are students at educational institutions. In the case of the Pac-12, at some of the finest universities in the world. Introducing unfettered professional practices into college sports will undermine our educational mission and will have many unintended negative consequences, especially for athletes competing in women's and Olympic sports. The Pac-12 is also in favor of student-athletes being able to benefit from their name, image and likeness and we welcome the changes that were implemented by the NCAA on July 1. We support the opportunity of our athletes to monetize their personal brands, just as other students on campus are able to build and market their own intellectual property.

"I want to announce today that the Pac-12 Networks will be launching a new licensing program to provide student-athletes highlights and content to any company that is working with any of our Pac-12 student-athletes in connection with their NIL. This initiative, which leverages our network's rights and capabilities will be one of many that we plan to implement to support our Pac-12 student-athletes in the new NIL landscape. Although we support legitimate NIL, we also support a bright line against any payments designed to induce a player to join a specific school or any payments that resemble pay for play. These are non-negotiables, and we must continue to work with congress to draft a federal law that clearly establishes this line to protect what is distinct about college sports and the integrity of our competitions. I believe the implementation of NIL can be a significant competitive advantage for our Pac-12 schools. Our schools sit in some of the largest and most desirable media markets in the world, and many of our prominent alumni have started or currently run some of the biggest and most important companies in the world."

On future media rights deals ...

"We know that the single biggest opportunity the conference has over time to support our schools and student-athletes is to strike the right balance between revenue, national exposure and competitive advantage in our next set of media rights deals. This is a difficult balancing act, but in a few years, thanks to the foresight of our presidents and chancellors, we will be in a unique and enviable position. Unlike many other conferences, we still own all of our media rights and this gives us unlimited flexibility in how to structure new deals beginning in 2024. In fact, we believe our media rights will be even more valuable if there is further consolidation among the FBS conferences in the next two to three years. Given the proliferation of bundled media services and the unique and very limited nature of live sports, I believe we will have a large and diverse group of bidders for our media rights."

On the current state of Pac-12 Networks distribution ...

"I wish distribution was better, but some of our current and existing distribution contracts make it very difficult to expand distribution under the current model. I think we have to look forward to 2024 and set our fans' expectations that that's when we'll be able to reset the distribution. I wish more people could see the incredibly high quality, good content that our network produces. But just being honest, the distribution is not where I would like it to be."

On College Football Playoff expansion ...

"The Pac-12 is in favor of CFP expansion. We believe allowing more teams and athletes to compete for a national championship is a win for the Pac-12 and for our football players. We appreciate the work that was done to push forward the initial 12-team proposal. There's much about the proposal that we like, but the Pac-12 and the other conferences that were not part of the two-year process to create the proposal will need some time to collect feedback from our stakeholders and identify any issues that need addressing. As we identify these issues, we will work collaboratively with our CFP partners to recommend an expansion plan that increases access, takes into account the best interest of our student-athletes and also preserves the rich traditions of college football."