No such news should come as any surprise amid this ever-evolving national health crisis, but the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday that it has extended the suspension of all organized team activities for its member schools through May 31.

As college football coaches wait to see if they'll be able to make up any of the time lost from suspended spring practices, the best-case scenarios continue to be pushed back further into the future, while concerns mount about the viability of the 2020 football season itself due to the uncertainty of quelling the coronavirus pandemic.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn addressed this matter in his letter to fans late last week.

"With respect to the 2020 football season and eligibility relief for spring student-athletes, we understand that you have many questions right now that we simply cannot answer. However, I can assure you that we are working tirelessly each day to address your concerns with the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA," Bohn wrote. "My hope is that as we successfully flatten the curve over the next few weeks, we will gain clearer visibility into the timeline for returning to normalcy, and we’ll be better prepared to answer your questions."

USC football coach Clay Helton also shared some thoughts on the matter with TrojanSports.com recently.

As for the Pac-12's announcement Monday, here were some key bullet points: