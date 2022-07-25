Pac-12 Media Day schedule for Friday revealed

Lincoln Riley will be the final coach to speak with reporters at Pac-12 Media Day in his first appearance as USC head coach.

The media day schedule was released Monday, with the event set to take place at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles on Friday.

Riley is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT, with quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Shane Lee also representing the Trojans.

The Pac-12 Network will have coverage of the event throughout the day, and the full TrojanSports.com team will be there reporting live for our subscribers.

Here's the full lineup: