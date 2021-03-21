TrojanSports - Perspective from the other side: Insight on Kansas ahead of clash with USC

While USC basketball coach Andy Enfield and sophomore forward Isaiah Mobley shared their perspective on the Trojans' upcoming second-round NCAA tournament matchup with Kansas, we went to our authority on the Kansas side for further insight.

JayhawkSlant: "Bill Self had originally planned to play David McCormack between 15 and 20 minutes. However, he ultimately ended up playing 25 minutes and looked like his old self. He finished the game with 22 points and nine rebounds and was really a difference maker in the second half. I would expect McCormack to play the minutes he’s accustomed to play, unless he gets into early foul trouble. While addressing the media today, he did say that his legs felt heavy against Eastern Washington, so that might be something to watch. Jalen Wilson is the one to watch tomorrow. McCormack indicated that he was out-of-shape when he arrived in Indianapolis, so I’m guessing it will be the same for Wilson. I know that he’s going to play, and with USC’s length, Kansas will need him. In terms of how much Wilson will play, I just don’t know."

TrojanSports: David McCormack played more minutes Saturday than most were expecting, and played very well, but overall how do you expect the team's post-COVID factors will still be affecting Kansas on Monday? How much will be expected of Jalen Wilson in his return?

TrojanSports: Kansas has played its best basketball down the final stretch of the season -- at least in terms of consistent results. What has been the difference?

JayhawkSlant: "The biggest difference from February to now has been the emergence of McCormack and KU’s intensity and effort on the defensive end of the court. When this team is locked in and ready to defend, they can play with and beat any team remaining in the field. The one thing Self always says is: if you labor to score, you can’t allow your opponent to score on the defensive end of the court. When Kansas is defending, hitting shots, taking care of the ball, and locked in, they are difficult to beat. The Jayhawks have a lot of talent on the perimeter -- Marcus Garrett, Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris, Ochai Agbaji and Bryce Thompson -- but the biggest thing has been getting them to play on a consistent level at the same time. Against Eastern Washington, 4-of-5 players that scored in double-digits were perimeter players."

TrojanSports: What are the overall strengths and weaknesses of this Jayhawks team?

JayhawkSlant: "Defensively, Kansas, when at its best, is one of the nation’s best. Garrett, the [Big 12] Defensive Player of the Year last year, creates so many problems with his quick hands and can guard any number of positions. Obviously, McCormack plays a major role on both ends of the court, and when Kansas is hitting shots, they’re a tough matchup. However, when the shots aren’t falling and McCormack has an off night, the Jayhawks just don’t have the talent to rebound from those struggles like they have in years past. This team doesn’t have much margin for error, especially with Jalen Wilson not being at his best."

TrojanSports: What is your expectation for the matchup and result Monday and why

JayhawkSlant: "Well, USC has a lot of length, which could very well cause some problems for Kansas. Also, it always seems like a player from the opposing team comes out on fire and has a career night against Kansas. Obviously, containing Evan and Isaiah Mobley will be key, but that’s especially true for Evan. Honestly, Kansas is going to have to play one of its better games to advance to the Sweet 16. I know that USC is a slight favorite, but I just can’t see senior guard Marcus Garrett allowing this team to lose on the first weekend of the tournament. I expect it to be a battle until the very end, with Kansas winning, 70-67."

In return, TrojanSports.com's Ryan Young answered questions for Jayhawk Slant, including our own prediction for Monday night:

TrojanSports: "A certain amount of respect has to be paid to any Bill Self team, and certainly the expectation is that Kansas will look better overall than it did against Eastern Washington. That said, USC has to like its chances any game if Evan Mobley is playing like he has been of late. He's a true difference-maker. The Trojans are just unpredictable offensively as a collective, though, so it's hard to say with any conviction how things are going to look. They have the talent to make a run in this tournament. It also would never surprise if the offense just goes flat. My gut feel is that USC has things clicking and this ends up a very close and compelling contest. I'll take USC, 74-71."