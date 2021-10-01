Perspective from the other side of USC's matchup with Colorado

It was less than a year ago that Colorado was the talk of the Pac-12, the conference's biggest surprise under first-year coach Karl Dorrell.

The Buffaloes had started 4-0 in conference play with two other games cancelled due to COVID (including what would have been a highly-anticipated matchup with USC). They had the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in running back Jarek Broussard, who rushed for 895 yards and 5 touchdowns in just six games. For that matter, they had the No. 23-ranked rushing offense in the country at 212.33 yards per game.

For a fleeting moment, there was banter out west about Colorado being shortchanged in the Pac-12 championship chase due to the cancelled games and not getting a shot at the Trojans.

Then the Buffaloes lost 38-21 at home to Utah and got blown out 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl by Texas.

And that's kind of where Colorado finds itself now, as it hosts USC on Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colo. (11 a.m. PT on the Pac-12 Network).

For as vulnerable as the Trojans (2-2) look -- having been blown out two of the last three weeks at home -- the Buffaloes (1-3) have had it even worse so far this fall.

Their lone win came against FCS Northern Colorado and since then they've managed just 20 combined points in losses to Texas A&M (10-7), Minnesota (30-0) and Arizona State (35-13). Across those three games, Colorado went 22 straight offensive possessions without scoring a point.

Even Broussard hasn't been the same, averaging 4.3 yards per carry (down from 5.7 last year) in totaling 188 rushing yards and 2 TDs over four games. With no help from the passing game and redshirt freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis (52.1-percent completion percentage, 313 total passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), Colorado ranks 128th out of 130 FBS teams in total offense (239 yards per game) and 127th in scoring (13.8 points per game).

The Buffaloes rank 69th in total defense at 362 yards per game allowed.

Needless to say, they certainly aren't the talk of the Pac-12 anymore and Dorrell -- who was not viewed as an inspired hire at the time -- has lost whatever surprise shine he had a year ago.

If there is one game on the schedule this beleaguered Trojans team should win, it's Colorado -- which has never beat USC.

But anything seems possible with these Trojans this season.

For a closer look at the matchup, we bring in Justin Guerriero of CUSportsNation.com to break it down from the Colorado perspective.