Here at TrojanSports.com, we've spent this rivalry week talking about everything from the USC perspective.

Now, we reach out across town to BruinBlitz for the view from the other side of this USC-UCLA matchup on Saturday.

BruinBlitz publisher Rick Kimbrel gives us his insight on where things stand with the Chip Kelly era, why UCLA fans think this game will be different from last year and more.

What is the major step UCLA has taken this season from Chip Kelly's first two years there?

BruinBlitz: "Without question, UCLA has taken a huge step forward on the defensive side of the ball. The Bruins were hovering at or near the bottom in all defensive categories nationally and the Pac-12.

A season ago, UCLA was ranked 11th in the conference in total defense, 11th in scoring defense, sixth against the rush and 12th in passing defense.

Fast forward to 2020, and the Bruins are sixth in total defense, third in scoring defense, third against the rush, and eighth in passing defense in the Pac-12. What a difference a year makes.

For the first time during the Chip Kelly era, UCLA has consistently gotten after the quarterback and made plays in the opponent’s backfield."

Has DTR progressed from last year, and is the fan base content with him as the starter after seeing Chase Griffin do some good things earlier this season?

BruinBlitz: "Dorian Thompson-Robinson has only played in three games due to him being in quarantine over COVID-19 tracing issues. His best game of the season was against Cal. Then he had to sit out the next two. He has some of the same issues that have hindered him in previous seasons. The most important one is his lack of consistency.

He looks like a world-beater in one play, and then on the very next play, he makes a head-scratching decision. The Bruins would have a great quarterback if Thompson-Robinson were more consistent; instead, they have a quarterback that has shown flashes of brilliance countered by a poor decision that turns into a turnover.

If Thompson-Robinson cleans up his penchant for turning the ball over, the Bruins are a very tough out. What Thompson-Robinson shows up on Saturday could be the difference between winning and losing for the Bruins."