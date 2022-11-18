Our TrojanSports.com staff has dispensed of all its thoughts on this USC-UCLA matchup, including our predictions, but for another perspective on the rivalry showdown we asked Bruin Blitz beat writer Tracy McDannald for his insight with five questions on the Bruins.

1. Michigan's Blake Corum is getting Heisman buzz, and it feels like Zach Charbonnet is getting minimal if any national attention, yet he averages more rushing yards per game. What's made him so elite this year and what is your pulse on whether he's full strength entering this game?

McDannald: "Part of that lack of attention, aside from playing on the West Coast with the late kickoffs, is Charbonnet has missed two games so when the totals get flashed on the screen they maybe don’t look as impressive.

"What’s made Charbonnet so tough is his blend of power and finesse. He can just as easily truck two or three defenders on one run and sidestep another with his quick-cutting stutter step on the same play. Just look at what he did to Colorado and Stanford. As for his health, he and UCLA head coach Chip Kelly have been very stealth about his status since the time he surprisingly missed the second game of the season. He’s practiced like usual all week, but that hasn’t always meant he’s 100 percent, even during weeks he’s been made available to speak.

"He is still sporting a gash on his left arm that was visible when he spoke to us Wednesday without the bandage he’s had over it in games this season. Even in the games he’s missed, Charbonnet has been dressed and appeared loose on the sideline so it could be a matter of load management and taking into account the opponent. So, I can’t envision missing a game against the crosstown rival."