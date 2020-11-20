TrojanSports - Perspective from the other side: Ute Nation's Alex Markham previews Utah

Kyle Whittingham hasn't announced a starting quarterback. There seemed to be buzz for South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley. What is your expectation and what have the reports been this preseason about that position?

Markham: "The buzz is actually the complete opposite. All indications are that it’s sophomore phenom Cam Rising. I would say it was Bentley’s job right until the first scrimmage and by all reports — the media wasn’t allowed to watch — Rising turned the competition on its head from that point on.

While I like Bentley, Rising is ready. He’s more dynamic and the guys really rally around him."

How different do you expect Utah's offense to be without the familiar duo of Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss leading the way?

"Look for them to rely more on the passing game, but they have a solid stable of running backs led by Devin Brumfield. It’ll be a 'by committee' approach between 3-4 backs, but he’s the more seasoned of the group and comparable to Moss’ style. Jordan Wilmore and Micah Bernard both have intriguing potential, but true freshman Ty Jordan, brings an explosive home-run hitter that they didn’t really have in 2019.

"At receiver, there is loads of potential, but the group as a whole still has a lot to prove. Britain Covey is back to his shifty and elusive self. Bryan Thompson is an NFL talent, if healthy, who is a big-bodied fast receiver.

"Look for the Utes to involve the tight ends as much as possible, as Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham are two of the best in the Pac-12. They also added San Diego transfer, Dalton Kincaid, who is an elite pass-catcher, but not as effective as a blocker."

"As for the quarterback position, if it is indeed Rising as I expect, his skill set is very similar to Huntley’s."