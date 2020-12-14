It was an entertaining exchange after USC's dramatic 43-38 win over UCLA on Saturday night, not long after quarterback Kedon Slovis had completed a 35-yard shot down the sideline to Tyler Vaughns and an 8-yard go-ahead touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown on back-to-back momentous plays.

Slovis and Trojans coach Clay Helton were on the postgame Zoom call with reporters when Helton noted that his sophomore QB had checked out of the original call on both of those completions.

"What an unbelievable check by Kedon on the play to TV to send him deep. He made me nervous on the fade, but he's got the courage of a damn lion with the RPO. It was fun to watch," Helton said, sharing some insight on that final touchdown drive.

"Coach said on the sideline, 'If you see man, check it,' so we checked a shot to Tyler first," Slovis added. "I overthrew him earlier in the game so I just wanted to give him a chance to make a spectacular catch. And then on the goal line, we saw man again -- we had a run called, but I checked it over to Amon-Ra. That worked out for us. It probably gave Coach Helton a tough time, but sorry about that coach."

"That's OK," Helton chimed in.

"It worked out for us," Slovis reiterated.

"I know you'll do it again," Helton followed as the two laughed.

USC had no timeouts, but was already across midfield thanks to Gary Bryant Jr.'s 56-yard kickoff return, and it was on the very next play that Slovis and Vaughns connected on that 35-yard shot.