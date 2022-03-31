 TrojanSports - Photo gallery from USC's fifth spring practice Thursday
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-31 22:04:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo gallery from USC's fifth spring practice Thursday

Coach Lincoln Riley watching warm-ups Thursday..
Coach Lincoln Riley watching warm-ups Thursday.. (Jeff McCulloch)
Jeff McCulloch • TrojanSports
Staff Writer

**Not subscribed? TrojanSports.com is running a special promo to celebrate Lincoln Riley's first spring with the program. Sign up before April 1 and get 50 PERCENT OFF a new annual subscription. Use promo code RILEYERA and this link. It's that easy!**

USC is one third of the way through spring practice now after its fifth session Thursday afternoon.

Check out the best photos from the day -- 48 in all -- as we focused our cameras on the Trojans' defense.

Defensive lineman De'jon Benton, left, and rush end Solomon Tuliaupupu run through drills Thursday.
Defensive lineman De'jon Benton, left, and rush end Solomon Tuliaupupu run through drills Thursday. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Nose tackle Brandon Pili, left knocks over the tackling dummy in drills.
Nose tackle Brandon Pili, left knocks over the tackling dummy in drills. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
Defensive line newcomer Earl Barquet.
Defensive line newcomer Earl Barquet. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
DB Anthony Beavers Jr. goes for the ball during DB drills.
DB Anthony Beavers Jr. goes for the ball during DB drills. (Jeff McCulloch/Trojansports.com)
Rush end Eli'jah Winston takes on the blocking sled.
Rush end Eli'jah Winston takes on the blocking sled. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
DL De'jon Benton dancing during practice
DL De'jon Benton dancing during practice (Jeff McCulloch/Trojansports.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}