Published Mar 25, 2025
PHOTOS: See our best shots from USC's first spring practice
Jeff McCulloch  •  TrojanSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Rivals_Jeff
Justin Tauanuu. (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)

Check out more than 100 photos from USC's first spring practice Tuesday, including a first look at the Trojans' newcomers.

Advertisement