Photo Gallery from USC's Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M
USC's young offensive linemen fared well in their first significant action.
Full transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after the 35-31 win over Texas A&M.
Watch all the postgame interviews after USC's 35-31 win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.
A look at the postgame celebration and press conference following the Trojans' 35-31 win over the Aggies in Las Vegas.
The ongoing conversation after the Trojans' 4-point victory in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday night.
USC's young offensive linemen fared well in their first significant action.
Full transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after the 35-31 win over Texas A&M.
Watch all the postgame interviews after USC's 35-31 win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl.