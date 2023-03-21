USC had more than a dozen players (including a couple 2021 graduates) work out in front of scouts and representatives from all 32 NFL teams Tuesday morning during the Trojans' annual Pro Day event.

Rain delayed the outdoor field work -- and reporters weren't allowed inside the team facility for the rest of the testing/drills -- but the sun eventually came out long enough for the NFL hopefuls to run the 40-yard dash and go through position-specific field drills.

The participants included WR Jordan Addison, CB Mekhi Blackmon, WR Terrell Bynum, RB Travis Dye, TE Josh Falo, OL Bobby Haskins, DL Brandon Pili, DL Tuli Tuipulotu and more.

Injured OLs Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon were in attendance as well.

Check out our full photo gallery from the day: