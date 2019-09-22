{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 22:47:31 -0500') }}
football
Edit
PHOTOS: Looking back at the memorable moments from USC's big win over Utah
TrojanSports Staff
•
TrojanSports
On a wild night in the Coliseum, with USC legend Reggie Bush back in the stadium, high-profile coaching free agent Urban Meyer's presence creating its own buzz and the Trojans underdogs at home, Clay Helton's team delivered its biggest win in quite some time.
Here's a look back at the memorable moments and significant images from USC's 30-23 win over then-No. 10 Utah.
Pregame
Former USC stars Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart and legendary Florida/Ohio State coach Urban Meyer broadcasted the FS1 pregame show live from the field Friday night. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Meyer's presence added an interesting layer to the proceedings as many fans have pined for him to be USC's next head coach and win another of those national championship rings, like the one he wore Friday night. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Fans chanted at both Bush and Meyer for different reasons. A "Reggie, Reggie, Reggie" chant also broke out during the game, and some members of USC's staff came over to greet him pregame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Freshman wide receivers Kyle Ford (81) and Bru McCoy (14) are being eased back this fall. Ford is a year removed from tearing his ACL while McCoy has gotten past a frustrating illness to return to working out with the team. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
For all the pregame buzz about the notable visitors, the story of the night would be what happened on the field for the Trojans. (AP)
The QB turnstile continues
Utah's Leki Fotu drills QB Kedon Slovis as he gets off a completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Slovis would hit the back of his helmet hard on the ground as he fell and be placed in the concussion protocol, ending his night after two plays. (AP)
Running back Vavae Malepeai checks on Slovis after the big hit. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Images)
Slovis makes his early exit to be looked at by the training staff.. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Redshirt junior Matt Fink was thrust into the most significant action of his Trojans career and delivered with 351 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Images)
Fink only had 18 career passing attempts before completing 21 of 30 vs. the Utes. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Fink is the third QB to play meaningful snaps for USC this season following JT Daniels' season-ending knee injury in the opener and Slovis' early exit Friday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Fink had broken his ribs in a relief effort against this Utah team a year ago. This night ended much more memorably for him. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Coach Clay Helton, who welcomed Fink back to the team after he tested the NCAA transfer portal, shares a celebratory moment with his QB after the game. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Images)
Tyler Vaughns' 29-yard TD puts USC up 7-0
USC scored on that opening series despite the unexpected QB change as Tyler Vaughns hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Fink for a quick 7-0 lead. (Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Images)
USC has scored on its opening possession in all four games now -- 3 TDs and 1 field goals. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news