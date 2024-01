USC closed out an 82-74 win over Cal on Wednesday night at Galen Center to earn its first Pac-12 win of the season.

Boogie Ellis had 15 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists while Kobe Johnson added 14 points, 7 boards and 5 assists, Isaiah Collier scored 13 points with 7 assists, DJ Rodman chipped in 10 points and Bronny James scored 10 for the Trojans (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12).

Check out our best photos from the game here.