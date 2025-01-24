Trojan Talk: Five USC transfer additions we expect to make biggest impact

**Join us each day at TrojanSports.com for our daily dose of USC athletics opinion and analysis.**
Building off that, today we're ranking the five transfer additions we're most confident will make the biggest impact on the field for the Trojans in 2025.
All 12 transfer additions USC added (13 if you want to count JUCO RB signee Waymond Jordan) should contribute -- that's why they were brought in and signed. All addressed specific needs the team had after the substantial roster attrition that is now standard annually across college football.
But there are some we're more confident on than others in terms of being true difference-makers and standouts.
Here's our list ...
1. CB DJ Harvey
The math is simple here. USC lost two starting cornerbacks, its starting nickel and a key backup corner. The Trojans added just one veteran transfer at the position this portal cycle.
DJ Harvey, the San Jose State transfer, is going to have a major role for the Trojans.
But he doesn't top this list just for that reason.
Harvey's production last season was incredible, even if it came at a mid-major level with the Spartans.
He played a whopping 817 snaps for San Jose State, posting a career-high 58 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 6 pass breakups and 4 interceptions. His overall defensive grade from PFF of 90.6 ranked third nationally among cornerbacks who played at least 100 snaps. His coverage grade of 90.2 ranked sixth, as he allowed 35 catches on 62 targets in his direction for 276 yards and 3 TDs, according to PFF.
He also scored two defensive touchdowns, on a 16-yard pick-6 vs. Oregon State and an 85-yard fumble return vs. Colorado State.
Harvey was a four-star prospect out of local Sierra Canyon HS back in the 2021 recruiting class and started out at Virginia Tech initially and now he is back in a power conference for his final season with a clear path to being USC's No. 1 cornerback.