USC invited a number of 2020, 2021 and 2022 prospects of interest to its camp at Howard Jones Field on Wednesday morning, and a handful of those notable targets left with fresh Trojans offers.

One such prospect then committed on the spot.

Meanwhile, the USC staff, current players and incoming 2019 enrollees were also on hand to watch and contribute to the proceedings.

And perhaps the most buzzworthy sight was the physical arrival of 5-star cornerback Chris Steele, who finalized his transfer from Florida and is now officially enrolled at USC after de-committing from the program in October.

Steele received a big embrace from 2019 4-star wide receiver Kyle Ford, who just moved to campus yesterday himself, among others.

Check out our photo gallery from the camp, our complete list of camp participants, the rundown of prospects USC offered afterward, our story on the commitment of 2021 TE/WR Velltray Jefferson and more.

