{{ timeAgo('2020-02-10 21:25:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Players, coaches and recruits react to CB coach Donte Williams' hiring

USC cornerback Chris Steele has a close relationship already with new cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, whom the Trojans hired away from Oregon.
USC cornerback Chris Steele has a close relationship already with new cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, whom the Trojans hired away from Oregon. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC made a splash hire Monday in pulling cornerbacks coach and top recruiter Donte Williams away from Pac-12 rival Oregon.

Quickly, the reaction poured in from USC players, recruits and fellow assistant coaches.

Here's a round-up of reactions and notable tweets in response to Williams' hire.

USC recruits (speaking to TrojanSports.com)

2021 4-star cornerback target Jaylin Davies (Mater Dei HS): "Major pickup by 'SC. We do [have a relationship already]. It makes making a decision a lot harder."

2022 CB target Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS): "You know Donte is an amazing recruiter, how he got everyone to Oregon! I love Donte and everything he does, he makes it feel like home and now since he’s at USC you know... Idk, it’s gonna be very challenging for my recruitment, but I know what’s best for me when it comes down to it. I have one school that I have been falling on since I got the offer. Donte is gonna make sure he keeps the Cali kids at home though for sure."

USC coaches and staff

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

Wide receiers coach Keary Colbert

Assistant athletic director/player development Gavin Morris

Tight ends coach John David Baker

Senior associate athletic director Brandon Sosna

USC players

Cornerback Chris Steele, who was nearly recruited to Oregon by Williams

Wide receiver Gary Bryant

7-on-7/training programs

Oregon commits/signees

2021 4-star ATH Seven McGee

2021 4-star ATH commit Anthony Beavers

2020 4-star CB signee Dontae Manning

{{ article.author_name }}