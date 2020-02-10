**Take advantage of our spring special and get a $49.50 gift code to spend on Trojans gear at the extensive Rivals Fan Store with the purchase of a new annual subscription. Use promo code Annual50 and follow one of these links. For new subscribers, start here . For past subscribers, start here and sign in .**

2021 4-star cornerback target Jaylin Davies (Mater Dei HS): "Major pickup by 'SC. We do [have a relationship already]. It makes making a decision a lot harder."

2022 CB target Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS): "You know Donte is an amazing recruiter, how he got everyone to Oregon! I love Donte and everything he does, he makes it feel like home and now since he’s at USC you know... Idk, it’s gonna be very challenging for my recruitment, but I know what’s best for me when it comes down to it. I have one school that I have been falling on since I got the offer. Donte is gonna make sure he keeps the Cali kids at home though for sure."