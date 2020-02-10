Players, coaches and recruits react to CB coach Donte Williams' hiring
USC made a splash hire Monday in pulling cornerbacks coach and top recruiter Donte Williams away from Pac-12 rival Oregon.
Quickly, the reaction poured in from USC players, recruits and fellow assistant coaches.
Here's a round-up of reactions and notable tweets in response to Williams' hire.
USC recruits (speaking to TrojanSports.com)
2021 4-star cornerback target Jaylin Davies (Mater Dei HS): "Major pickup by 'SC. We do [have a relationship already]. It makes making a decision a lot harder."
2022 CB target Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS): "You know Donte is an amazing recruiter, how he got everyone to Oregon! I love Donte and everything he does, he makes it feel like home and now since he’s at USC you know... Idk, it’s gonna be very challenging for my recruitment, but I know what’s best for me when it comes down to it. I have one school that I have been falling on since I got the offer. Donte is gonna make sure he keeps the Cali kids at home though for sure."
USC coaches and staff
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell
Welcome HOME @CoachD_UofO!! The Trojans got better today. Time to change the narrative! Put LA and the West on notice, the Trojans are COMING!!! #FightOn ✌️ https://t.co/PFy0Ub0SJ8— Graham Harrell (@CoachHarrellUSC) February 11, 2020
Wide receiers coach Keary Colbert
Welcome HOME @CoachD_UofO. I’m excited about this new chapter. #IronSharpensIron #HowTheWestWasWon pic.twitter.com/9j5oTQLHFY— Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) February 11, 2020
🚨 🚨 🚨 @DaGman7 🚨 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/u5LNaGAGwH— Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) February 10, 2020
Assistant athletic director/player development Gavin Morris
✌🏽🏁 pic.twitter.com/F7rBdC61sr— gavin morris (@DaGman7) February 10, 2020
Those LA boys about to make some noice‼️ ✌🏽🏁 #TakeBackTheWest 😂 pic.twitter.com/onOsbGCO9g— gavin morris (@DaGman7) February 11, 2020
Tight ends coach John David Baker
FIGHT ON FOR LA!! Here come them Trojans!!! #✌️ https://t.co/6zx31h0a5R— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) February 11, 2020
Senior associate athletic director Brandon Sosna
Mood. ✌️🏼 pic.twitter.com/ll3HTvtwDJ— Brandon Sosna (@BrandonSosnaUSC) February 11, 2020
USC players
Cornerback Chris Steele, who was nearly recruited to Oregon by Williams
Christmas came early 🤩🤩🖤— Steele. 🖤 (@KinggChris7) February 10, 2020
Wide receiver Gary Bryant
February 11, 2020
7-on-7/training programs
Is this the missing piece ? Welcome Home‼️ #TakeBackTheWest #FigOn pic.twitter.com/cIwJn3afa4— Premium Sports (@premiumsportsla) February 11, 2020
I love what ASU, Oregon and USC is Doing with hiring staff out of LA and building the program within. Genius!! The PAC will be dangerous and wide open... I love it. Can’t wait for sept— Premium Sports (@premiumsportsla) February 11, 2020
Wow !!!!!— FAST Houston- Austin (@Fast7v7) February 11, 2020
Todd Orlando /DC
Craig Naivar / Safeties
Donte Williams / Corners
USC defensive staff !!!!!#FightOn https://t.co/6tcUcZY5Mg
Oregon commits/signees
2021 4-star ATH Seven McGee
Not donte..........— 7 (@McgeeSeven) February 11, 2020
2021 4-star ATH commit Anthony Beavers
😳— DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) February 11, 2020
2020 4-star CB signee Dontae Manning
I would appreciate if y’all stopped texting and calling my phone to ask questions. I’m not answering ANY questions.— ².⁰ MANNING (@dontaemanning_8) February 11, 2020