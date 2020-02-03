USC football analyst Max Browne joins the Trojan Talk podcast to break down what he sees on film from new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's scheme, how it suits the Trojans' defensive personnel, which players stand to benefit the most from the change, which might be worried about their roles, etc.

Browne and co-host Ryan Young also discuss how the Trojans are going to adjust on the offensive line while needing to replace both starting tackles from 2019.

And we react to the latest staff changes -- with three defensive assistants let go -- and turn the focus on USC's Junior Day recruiting event over the weekend while also setting the stage for National Signing Day this week.

**Listen Here**