PODCAST: Assessing Kedon Slovis and why Drake London's emergence is key
USC football analyst and former QB Max Browne joins co-host Ryan Young on the Trojan Talk podcast for another discussion about what we should make of Kedon Slovis' freshman season, plus why freshman wide receiver Drake London's second-half surge is sneaky important for the program.
Browne also critiques USC's defense, the guys talk special teams and squib kicks and Browne gives his take on whether UCLA can upset Utah and open some renewed Pac-12 hopes for the Trojans.
