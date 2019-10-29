In the latest episode of the Trojan Talk podcast, co-hosts Ryan Young and Max Browne -- the former USC quarterback -- discuss the Trojans' 2020 QB picture as freshman Kedon Slovis continues to impress in place of injured sophomore JT Daniels.

Browne also breaks down what he liked about USC's offensive wrinkles vs. Colorado and whether the 5-wide concepts are sustainable moving forward, and the guys debate what concerns should be had about the defense and the Trojans' Pac-12 South hopes.

