News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 14:31:25 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Assessing USC's 2020 QB situation and takeaways from Colorado

Freshman QB Kedon Slovis passed for a career-high 406 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception at Colorado last Friday night.
Freshman QB Kedon Slovis passed for a career-high 406 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception at Colorado last Friday night. (AP)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

In the latest episode of the Trojan Talk podcast, co-hosts Ryan Young and Max Browne -- the former USC quarterback -- discuss the Trojans' 2020 QB picture as freshman Kedon Slovis continues to impress in place of injured sophomore JT Daniels.

Browne also breaks down what he liked about USC's offensive wrinkles vs. Colorado and whether the 5-wide concepts are sustainable moving forward, and the guys debate what concerns should be had about the defense and the Trojans' Pac-12 South hopes.

**LISTEN HERE**

**Take advantage of our FREE TRIAL through Dec. 6 to get full premium access to more exclusive content like this as we cover USC football and recruiting from all angles. Use promo code FREEUSC at sign-up.**

--> New users follow this link to activate the free trial

--> Past subscribers sign in and start here

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}