USC coach Lincoln Riley didn't want to discuss defensive tackle Bear Alexander's decision to sit out the rest of the season (and transfer), but we had plenty to say on it.

TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young gives his reaction to how the Alexander matter unfolded this week and what it means for the Trojans.

Then, the Orange County Register's Luca Evans joins the podcast to talk takeaways from Michigan, concerns about the offensive line, Zachariah Branch's development, Reggie Bush's lawsuit vs. USC and more.

And, finally, BadgerBlitz.com's Seamus Rohrer gives a scouting report on Wisconsin ahead of the Trojans' clash with the Badgers this weekend in the Coliseum.

**LISTEN HERE**