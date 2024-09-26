PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PODCAST: Bear Alexander reaction, OL concerns and USC-Wisconsin preview

DT Bear Alexander will sit out the rest of the season and transfer.
DT Bear Alexander will sit out the rest of the season and transfer. (Jeff McCulloch/TrojanSports.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC coach Lincoln Riley didn't want to discuss defensive tackle Bear Alexander's decision to sit out the rest of the season (and transfer), but we had plenty to say on it.

TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young gives his reaction to how the Alexander matter unfolded this week and what it means for the Trojans.

Then, the Orange County Register's Luca Evans joins the podcast to talk takeaways from Michigan, concerns about the offensive line, Zachariah Branch's development, Reggie Bush's lawsuit vs. USC and more.

And, finally, BadgerBlitz.com's Seamus Rohrer gives a scouting report on Wisconsin ahead of the Trojans' clash with the Badgers this weekend in the Coliseum.

**LISTEN HERE**

