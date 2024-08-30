TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined on the Trojan Talk podcast by the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje as they breakdown the top storylines coming out of the preseason and leading into No. 23 USC's season opener Sunday vs. No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas.

Also, Death Valley Insider's Luke Hubbard joins the show to offer perspective from the other side of the matchup.

**LISTEN HERE**