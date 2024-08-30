Advertisement

WATCH: Sights and sounds from USC's Wednesday practice

Watch clips from USC's Wednesday afternoon practice.

 • Ryan Young
Notes and takeaways from USC's Wednesday practice of LSU week

All of our notes and video interviews from USC's Wednesday practice.

 • Ryan Young
Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said ahead of opener vs. LSU

Full video and transcript of USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's comments Wednesday.

 • Ryan Young
Notes from USC's Tuesday practice of LSU week

Breaking down what we learned from USC's Tuesday practice of LSU week.

 • Ryan Young
Lincoln Riley names USC team captains for first game, will change weekly

Lincoln Riley revealed Tuesday that he's made a change to how USC approaches naming team captains.

 • Ryan Young

 • Ryan Young
 • Ryan Young
 • Ryan Young
Published Aug 30, 2024
PODCAST: Breaking down both sides of the marquee USC-LSU matchup
Staff
TrojanSports.com

TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined on the Trojan Talk podcast by the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje as they breakdown the top storylines coming out of the preseason and leading into No. 23 USC's season opener Sunday vs. No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas.

Also, Death Valley Insider's Luke Hubbard joins the show to offer perspective from the other side of the matchup.

**LISTEN HERE**

