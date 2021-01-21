TrojanSports - PODCAST: Catching up with QB Kedon Slovis and thoughts on USC's new hires

The Trojan Talk podcast returns with a special guest as USC quarterback Kedon Slovis joined the show Thursday to update us on the status of his injured shoulder, reflect on the 2020 season, look ahead to 2021 and share some interesting details about his offseason plan.

Also, former USC QB and our resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne joins the podcast to break down the hires of offensive line coach Clay McGuire, director of football sports performance Robert Stiner and director of recruiting strategy Marshall Cherrington, while also sharing some final thoughts on the much-maligned Larry Scott Era in the Pac-12.

