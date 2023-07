USC associate head basketball coach Chris Capko, who has been with head coach Andy Enfield for most of the Trojans' steady climb over the last decade, joins the Trojan Talk Podcast to share insight on how the staff reeled in one of the most intriguing recruiting classes in the country.

Specifically, Capko discusses the process of recruiting five-star point guard Isaiah Collier and how the high-profile recruitment of Bronny James came together, along with why this is one of the most complete rosters the Trojans have had under Enfield, the internal excitement for this season and the hard career choice he had to make in the offseason.

**LISTEN HERE**