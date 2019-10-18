Co-hosts Ryan Young and Max Browne, the former USC quarterback and Trojans analyst, debate five USC football hot takes, rank the toughest remaining games and assess the team's Pac-12 chances in addition to breaking down the matchup this week with Arizona.

Which defensive players need to take a seat? Which assistant coach has proved to be the best offseason hire? Is Clay Helton's fate already decided?

Listen to the new episode of the Trojan Talk podcast as those topics and more are discussed.

