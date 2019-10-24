In this episode of Trojan Talk, former USC quarterback Max Browne and co-host Ryan Young preview the matchup with Colorado -- including predictions for a big offensive performance for QB Kedon Slovis and company -- and have their weekly hot takes debate.

Who will be USC's defensive MVP by the end of the season? The answers may surprise you. Who will finish as USC's leading rusher? What does the Trojans' backfield look like in 2020?

Tune in!

**LISTEN HERE**