TrojanSports - PODCAST: Dissecting USC's spring camp with The Athletic's Antonio Morales

Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart had an impressive spring debut with USC.
TrojanSports Staff • TrojanSports
The Athletic's Antonio Morales joined TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young to compare notes and takeaways from USC spring practice, which wrapped up last Friday.

They go position-by-position breaking down the top performers, what they learned and the questions that will linger into August.

Also, new Trojans tight end transfer Malcolm Epps joins the show to discuss why it was the right time to move on from Texas and how USC came to be the best fit.

**RELATED: Our thorough USC spring practice breakdown, analysis and final thoughts**

**RELATED: New USC TE transfer Malcolm Epps goes in-depth on his move from Texas**

