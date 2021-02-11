TrojanSports - PODCAST: Donte Williams shares stories and reflections on USC's 2021 class

USC cornerbacks coach, newly-minted associate head coach and general ace recruiter Donte Williams joined the Trojan Talk podcast to reflect on the program's No. 8-ranked 2021 recruiting class.

Williams shared stories about 5-star DE Korey Foreman's recruitment, when he truly thought the Trojans had a chance to land 4-star LB Raesjon Davis, how he found an advantage in the recruitment of 4-star CB Prophet Brown and much more.

Williams also discussed what his new "associate head coach" title means in terms of his role and his future.

Additionally, Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney joined the podcast to give his final thoughts on USC's 2021 class, the surprises, the misses and to look ahead to the 2022 cycle.

On that matter, Williams said he expects even better from the Trojans on the recruiting trail this year.

"Well, I mean I want to be first. So my expectations, I feel like we fell short because we're not first," he said. "And so it's still the same mantra -- we're going to make sure we 'Take Back the West,' and once the west is taken back we're going to make sure we take back the nation and make USC back where it belongs. And that's on top. Until we do that, it pretty much hasn't fit the criteria where I want us to be, and once we are back on top it's all about doing it over and over again. We're nowhere near where I want to be yet, but I see us working toward that goal."

LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST HERE