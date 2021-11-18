PODCAST: Former QB Max Browne breaks down USC-UCLA, talks Jaxson Dart

Former USC quarterback Max Browne returns to the podcast to break down the USC-UCLA rivalry matchup, share some rivalry week memories from his time in the program, discuss freshman QB Jaxson Dart making his first career start and what the future holds for Kedon Slovis.

Browne and TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young also delve into a debate that has emerged on the message board as to whether USC would have been better served to fire Clay Helton later in the season.

