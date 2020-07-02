TrojanSports - PODCAST: In-depth with USC special teams coordinator Sean Snyder

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up for a new monthly subscription and pick out a FREE T-SHIRT from BreakingT.com for up to a $28 value. Use code Monthly2020 and follow this link to unlock that deal .**

When USC went looking for a new special teams coordinator this offseason, it wanted a proven difference-maker with a track record of success.

That's what the Trojans found in Sean Snyder, who spent more than two and a half decades working in a variety of capacities at Kansas State -- where his father Bill Snyder is a coaching legend -- and was twice named national special teams coordinator of the year by Phil Steele.

Snyder joined the Trojan Talk podcast for an in-depth conversation on his career path, the emotions of leaving Kansas State after all these years, how Clay Helton sold him on the USC job, his expectations for Trojans punter Ben Griffiths and much more.

Also, former USC quarterback Max Browne drops by the podcast to share his memories and sentiments following the tragic passing of former Trojans offensive lineman Max Tuerk. Browne also talks some USC football.

**LISTEN HERE**