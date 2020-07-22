TrojanSports - PODCAST: Isaiah Pola-Mao talks USC defense, training with Troy Polamalu

USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao joins the Trojan Talk podcast for a wide-ranging discussion about everything from COVID-19 testing protocols, whether he thinks any Trojans will opt out of the season over health concerns, his personal expectations in this new defense and what he learned working with his famous uncle Troy Polamalu this summer.

Then, Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney joins the show to discuss his takeaways after reporting a week-long series on Name, Image and Likeness and how it will impact college football in the future. He also talks USC recruiting and what top prospects will do now that there is no high school football in California until January.

