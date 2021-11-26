PODCAST: LA Times' Ryan Kartje, Athletic's Antonio Morales talk USC search

With USC's coaching search presumably entering its very final stages, the Trojan Talk podcast brings back two popular guests and fellow USC beat writers to the show.

The Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje discusses his in-depth feature story on USC athletic director Mike Bohn and what he learned through that process that can now relate to the decision Bohn has before him.

And The Athletic's Antonio Morales returns to the show to talk about his poll of USC football parents' preferences for the next head coach, his pulse on where he feels things stand, what the new coach will inherit on both sides of the ball and what we learned about the freshman class through this season.

