Former USC QB turned analyst Max Browne takes his turn diagnosing why Trojans QB Caleb Williams was uncharacteristically inaccurate in the win at Oregon State. He also explains why Lincoln Riley called the perfect play on the game-winning TD, dissecting the call and the coverage.

Devils Digest publisher Hod Rabino comes on the show to discuss the state of the program at Arizona State, who he thinks the Sun Devils should hire as head coach and thoughts on the game this weekend.

And Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney hops on the podcast to talk USC recruiting.

