Former quarterback turned analyst Max Browne makes his weekly appearance on the Trojan Talk podcast, joining TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young to break down the key storylines of the week and delivering a detailed preview of USC's matchup at Oregon State this weekend.

Browne, the former Trojans QB turned analyst, dissects his favorite Lincoln Riley play call of the week, who Travis Dye reminds him of, why the run game has been so productive, thoughts on QB Caleb Williams, RUSH Solomon Byrd, the run defense and more.

**LISTEN HERE**