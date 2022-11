The Trojan Talk podcast is back after a two-week hiatus and back strong with our resident USC analyst Max Browne, the former quarterback, and the Los Angeles Times' Brady McCollough.

Browne and host Ryan Young cover the major USC storylines of the week, including what the Trojans should do at wide receiver moving forward, Browne previews the matchup with Cal and dissects his favorite Lincoln Riley play call of the week.

And McCollough breaks down the first batch of CFP rankings and what it would take for USC to earn a playoff berth.

