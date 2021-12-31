PODCAST: Max Browne on USC's new offense, plus Bobby Haskins talks transfer

Our resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne, the former QB, joins host Ryan Young to break down what makes Lincoln Riley's offenses so elite and prodigious, what the major differences will be for the Trojans in 2022 on that side of the ball and which players benefit the most from Riley's arrival.

Then, new USC offensive tackle Bobby Haskins, the transfer from Virginia, joins the show to discuss his transfer portal experience and why the Trojans were the right fit for him.

**LISTEN HERE**