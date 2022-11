TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by our resident analyst Max Browne, the former USC quarterback, to set the stage for the USC-UCLA rivalry showdown on Saturday.

Browne also brings some strong thoughts on QB Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy chances, and the guys cover the storylines of the week, from the ramifications of RB Travis Dye's season-ending injury to WR Brenden Rice to DE Tuli Tuipulotu and more.

**LISTEN HERE**