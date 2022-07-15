PODCAST: Michael Calvin Jones, Spencer Harris on Stay Doubted's NIL vision

Stay Doubted CEO Michael Calvin Jones and Spencer Harris, USC football's former director of player personnel who is now heading up the BLVD division of Stay Doubted, detail the Trojans' new NIL venture and how it works.

How is it different from a "Collective" and why is it a preferred alternative to what other schools are doing in the NIL space? How much can USC athletes make on NIL through this structure? How does the move to the Big Ten impact USC's NIL upside? We cover that and more.

And then Harris offers his perspective on working with Lincoln Riley for seven months and the changes that have happened within the USC football program.

LISTEN HERE