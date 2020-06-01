Four-star quarterback Miller Moss delivered major news on Monday in announcing his commitment to USC and becoming the second Rivals100 QB to join this 2021 Trojans class.

Moss joined the Trojan Talk podcast for a 30-minute discussion on his decision, how his recruitment unfolded, the factors that ultimately steered him to USC, his thoughts on competing with fellow 2021 4-star Trojans QB commit Jake Garcia and much more.

Also, Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney joins the show to give his reaction to Moss' commitment, his scouting report on the QB and his thoughts on JT Daniels' transfer to Georgia.

