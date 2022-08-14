PODCAST: NIL talk with Ryan Kartje, the Student Body Right guys and BLVD

After a week where USC's NIL approach became a major topic of conversation around the program and within the fan base, with news of a donor-led collective -- Student Body Right -- working to start up, we deliver all the relevant perspectives.

Hear directly from USC coach Lincoln Riley, who addressed the matter after practice Friday. We also include a segment of our one-on-one interview with Riley from Pac-12 Media Day about NIL and his confidence in BLVD.

Then, the LA Times' Ryan Kartje, who broke the news about the upstart collective, sets the table for the discussion with perspective from his reporting.

Dale Rech and Bill Hadden, the guys behind Student Body Right, detail why they're launching a collective despite USC not supporting it and clarify some potential misconceptions.

And then Michael Calvin Jones, the CEO of Stay Doubted, gives an update on BLVD's progress, what's to come and his reaction to Student Body Right.

