TrojanSports - PODCAST: Off-topic with USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell

This may be one of the only interviews USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has done in the last year in which he wasn't asked about QB Kedon Slovis -- and that was the point.

We wanted to cover fresh ground with the Trojans OC, such as the pivotal moment that launched his rapid rise in the coaching business, his time with the Green Bay Packers and relationship with Aaron Rodgers, a good Mike Leach anecdote of course and the kind of job that it would take to get him out of USC.

We would have also been remiss if we didn't get Harrell talking about one of his major interests -- professional wrestling -- which led to a fun end to the show.

**LISTEN HERE**