The biggest USC football game in quite a long time -- depending on how far back one wants to take it -- is here, as the No. 4-ranked Trojans get a rematch with No. 11 Utah on Friday in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.

To set the stage for the high-stakes showdown, TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined on the Trojan Talk podcast by our resident analyst Max Browne, the former USC quarterback, and Ute Nation insider Alex Markham.

