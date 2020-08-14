TrojanSports - PODCAST: Post-mortem on cancellation of the Pac-12 season with Max Browne

Now that the news has had a couple days to sink in, now that Pac-12 officials and USC staff and players have shared their thoughts, the Trojan Talk podcast crew took its turn weighing in on the cancellation of the Pac-12 football season and the potential fallout and ramifications.

Former USC quarterback Max Browne joined co-host Ryan Young for a wide-ranging discussion and debate, including such topics as whether a spring season is viable, whether they think the SEC, ACC and Big 12 will actually move forward with playing and how this all impacts recruiting and roster management.

**LISTEN HERE**