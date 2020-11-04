 TrojanSports - PODCAST: Previewing USC-ASU with Max Browne and Devils Digest's Hod Rabino
PODCAST: Previewing USC-ASU with Max Browne and Devils Digest's Hod Rabino

USC wide receiver Drake London goes in for a touchdown against Arizona State last season in Tempe, Ariz.
USC wide receiver Drake London goes in for a touchdown against Arizona State last season in Tempe, Ariz. (AP)
The Trojan Talk regular-season podcast is back, setting the stage for USC's season opener against Arizona State on Saturday morning.

Former USC quarterback Max Browne joins co-host Ryan Young to discuss the matchup and play some buy-or-sell on the major storylines that emerged from the preseason for the Trojans.

And then Devils Digest publisher Hod Rabino joins the show for a detailed and in-depth breakdown of the Arizona State side of things and why the Sun Devils are expecting big things from their new defense.

