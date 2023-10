Our resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne joins host Ryan Young to cover the storylines of the week -- including Lincoln Riley's outspoken comments on the USC defense, the Heisman race and more -- and to set the stage for the showdown in South Bend, Indiana, this weekend.

Then, Notre Dame insider Tyler James breaks down the Fighting Irish, what stands out to him about the matchup and his score prediction.

And finally, the LA Times' Ryan Kartje stops by to discuss his feature story this week examining Riley at 40 years old, after losing two of his mentors in the past year, and his thoughts on his career plans at this point.

**LISTEN HERE**