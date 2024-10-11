Advertisement

Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said Wednesday of Penn State week

Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said Wednesday of Penn State week

Full video and transcript of USC DC D'Anton Lynn's comments after practice Wednesday.

 Jeff McCulloch
WATCH: Julian Lewis set to make a return visit to USC

WATCH: Julian Lewis set to make a return visit to USC

Rivals national director Adam Gorney details where things stand for the five-star QB ahead of his latest trip to USC.

 Adam Gorney
Mid-South Rumor Mill: USC remains in play with four-star Daylan McCutcheon

Mid-South Rumor Mill: USC remains in play with four-star Daylan McCutcheon

The Rivals100 receiver has continued to evaluate his options despite a summer pledge to Florida State.

 Marshall Levenson
Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on key USC targets

Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on key USC targets

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest buzz on key USC targets.

 Adam Gorney
In-depth notes on USC's offense as Trojans prepare for Penn State

In-depth notes on USC's offense as Trojans prepare for Penn State

Detailed notes on USC's offense from practice and interviews Tuesday.

 Ryan Young

Published Oct 11, 2024
PODCAST: Previewing USC-Penn State and talking Trojans storylines
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

USC's football season is at a critical juncture with the Trojans coming off a deflating collapse and loss at Minnesota and now facing a spotlight showdown with No. 4-ranked Penn State.

To set the stage for the clash in the Coliseum, TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by Tajwar Khandaker and Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary to break down the matchup with the Nittany Lions and debate the key Trojans storylines of the week.

**LISTEN HERE**

