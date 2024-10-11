PODCAST: Previewing USC-Penn State and talking Trojans storylines

USC's football season is at a critical juncture with the Trojans coming off a deflating collapse and loss at Minnesota and now facing a spotlight showdown with No. 4-ranked Penn State.

To set the stage for the clash in the Coliseum, TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by Tajwar Khandaker and Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary to break down the matchup with the Nittany Lions and debate the key Trojans storylines of the week.

