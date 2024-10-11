PODCAST: Previewing USC-Penn State and talking Trojans storylines

in other news
Everything USC DC D'Anton Lynn said Wednesday of Penn State week
Full video and transcript of USC DC D'Anton Lynn's comments after practice Wednesday.
WATCH: Julian Lewis set to make a return visit to USC
Rivals national director Adam Gorney details where things stand for the five-star QB ahead of his latest trip to USC.
Mid-South Rumor Mill: USC remains in play with four-star Daylan McCutcheon
The Rivals100 receiver has continued to evaluate his options despite a summer pledge to Florida State.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest buzz on key USC targets
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest buzz on key USC targets.
In-depth notes on USC's offense as Trojans prepare for Penn State
Detailed notes on USC's offense from practice and interviews Tuesday.
USC's football season is at a critical juncture with the Trojans coming off a deflating collapse and loss at Minnesota and now facing a spotlight showdown with No. 4-ranked Penn State.
To set the stage for the clash in the Coliseum, TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young is joined by Tajwar Khandaker and Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary to break down the matchup with the Nittany Lions and debate the key Trojans storylines of the week.