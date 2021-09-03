 TrojanSports - PODCAST: Previewing USC-San Jose State with the OC Register's Adam Grosbard
PODCAST: Previewing USC-San Jose State with the OC Register's Adam Grosbard

Redshirt senior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao made a strong impression this preseason and looks primed for a big year.
Get prepped for USC's season opener Saturday with San Jose State as the Trojan Talk podcasts breaks down the matchup from both sides.

Adam Grosbard, USC beat writer for the OC Register, joins TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young for an in-depth discussion on their takeaways from the preseason and expectations for the Trojans as things get underway this weekend.

And Vytas Mazeika, San Jose State beat writer for the Mercury News, provides perspective from the Spartans' side.

LISTEN HERE

